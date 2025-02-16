New Delhi train station stampede kills at least 18

At least 18 people were killed in a stampede at a train station in New Delhi.

Many of the victims were traveling to the Maha Kumbh Mela, making it the second deadly crush associated with the massive six-week Hindu gathering, which this year has attracted more than 500 million attendees.

Last month, 30 people were killed in a stampede at the festival itself.

Authorities said they would investigate the station incident, which prompted criticism of the government’s crowd control efforts.

As the world’s most populous nation, India is “a country of crowds,” an India Today columnist wrote.

But officials haven’t “stepped up to train its personnel in crowd management. Even in predictable situations.”