Netanyahu says he and Trump are ‘reshaping’ the Middle East

Hamas returned three Israeli hostages Saturday, while Israel freed hundreds of Palestinian prisoners, a sign that the Gaza ceasefire is holding despite nearly reaching a breaking point just days earlier.

The exchange — which followed a Hamas threat to pause hostage releases, putting the ceasefire in jeopardy — came as US Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Israel.

The two men discussed President Donald Trump’s controversial proposal to relocate Gaza’s residents and redevelop the enclave: Netanyahu said he and Trump are “reshaping the Middle East.”

AD

Meanwhile, negotiations for the ceasefire’s second stage are yet to begin; Netanyahu’s cabinet will meet this week to chart its next steps, following pressure from Trump’s advisers to restart the talks.