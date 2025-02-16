Events Newsletters
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Newsletters
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal

Argentina’s Milei backtracks after promoting crypto coin as means to boost economy

Brendan Ruberry
Brendan Ruberry
Feb 16, 2025, 11:30am EST
business
Argentina’s President Javier Milei makes an address during the World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting in Davos, Switzerland.
Yves Herman/Reuters
PostEmailWhatsapp
Title icon

The News

Argentina’s President Javier Milei has quickly backtracked after promoting a cryptocurrency coin Friday that the self-described “anarcho-capitalist” said could boost the country’s flagging economy.

After Milei touted the coin — known as Libra — its value skyrocketed by more than 2,000% in just 40 minutes before cratering.

Milei — who has widely been credited with taming Argentina’s rampant inflation since taking office in 2023 — said he had ordered an investigation into the incident, which opposition lawmakers decried as “a scandal without precedent.

Libra’s rise and fall mirrors the arcs of the various crypto coins linked to US President Donald Trump and his family, which also saw rapid gains and early investors cash out, while late adopters were left with as much as $2 billion in cumulative losses, The New York Times reported.

AD
AD