Sen. Joe Manchin says he won’t run for president

Sen. Joe Manchin said Friday that he will not run for president, after months of going back and forth with the idea of launching a third-party bid.

“I will not be seeking a third-party run,” Manchin said during a speech at West Virginia University. “I will not be involved in a presidential run. I will be involved in making sure that we secure a president that has the knowledge and has the passion and has the ability to bring this country together.”

Manchin added that he did not “think it was the right time” to run and reiterated a now-common sentiment from anti-Trump folks: “Democracy is at stake right now.” The West Virginia senator noted that he didn’t want to be a spoiler for Biden in his fight against the former president.