Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee was once Amanda Edwards’ boss. This time, she’s her opponent.

HOUSTON, Texas — Amanda Edwards interned at the U.S. Capitol in Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee’s office 20 years ago. Now, she’s running against the longtime incumbent for the same job.

The congressional race marks the second matchup for the two women who want to represent Texas’s 38th congressional district. They faced each other in a crowded race for mayor last summer, but Edwards dropped out and pivoted to a congressional bid a few months after Jackson Lee entered the mayoral race. Jackson Lee eventually lost the mayor’s race to now-Mayor John Whitmire and, within days, announced she would run for reelection, ultimately throwing her and Edwards into a head-to-head battle for the second time within a year. Edwards said she’s been “block-walking” ever since ahead of the March 5 primary.

“I see myself as a conduit through which the change that people are looking for can flow,” Edwards, 41, told me during an interview last month at Lucille’s Fine Southern Foods in Houston’s third ward.

Edwards out-fundraised Jackson Lee by more than 10-to-1 in the most recent FEC filings — the incumbent raised just $23,000 — signaling the race is competitive. Jackson Lee is best known for her constituent services over her nearly 30-year career in the House and “doesn’t take no for an answer,” as one local Democrat put it. In recent years, she’s led the charge to establish a commission to study reparations, but the bill hasn’t made it to the floor for a vote.

Jackson Lee isn’t just fending off a protege whose career ambitions keep running up against hers — she’s in some ways battling a younger version of herself. Both women are Ivy League graduates and belong to the same sorority, Alpha Kappa Alpha, Inc. Edwards earned a J.D. from Harvard, and Jackson Lee graduated with a political science degree from Yale. Jackson Lee served as a Houston at-large city council member in the 1990s. Edwards would do the same nearly 30 years later.

Edwards is a Houston native. Jackson Lee is from Queens, New York — in that they differ. And now Edwards is trying to carve a path to unseating Jackson Lee by highlighting other distinctions — one centered around new versus old.

“I don’t see what material changes we’re going to see in year 30 that we haven’t seen in the prior 29 years of our service,” Edwards told Semafor. “I don’t see it.”

Jackson Lee has argued her record speaks for itself — her experience in Congress has given her an inside track on power that shouldn’t be discarded so easily.

“I’m the go-to person in the United States Congress, but in the neighborhoods I’m someone who works on the Medicaid fix that hospitals need because we do not have the expanded Medicaid in Houston and Texas,” Jackson Lee said. “I just got through talking to the Chancellor of the University of Houston who is looking to me to be of help on a very special project that they have. I’m excited about being the go-to person. That’s the message to my constituents. And that’s what will bring us to victory.”