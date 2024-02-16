Israel searches Gaza’s largest functioning hospital for hostage remains after raid leaves five patients dead

Israeli forces said Thursday that they had raided Nasser Hospital — the largest functioning hospital remaining in Gaza — arresting more than 20 people based on “intelligence indicating terrorist activity by Hamas in the hospital.” Israel said it was also looking for hostage remains in the hospital, but hasn’t yet uncovered any.

The Palestinian militant group Hamas denied having any presence in the hospital, and Gaza’s Hamas-run Health Ministry said at least five patients died after Israel cut electricity during the raid, cutting off oxygen flows and other critical medical functions.

Gaza’s health authority said Israel forced out dozens of staff, patients, and others who were sheltering in the hospital, and Doctors Without Borders, a humanitarian NGO, said Israel shelled the hospital despite telling medical staff and patients that they did not need to evacuate. An Israeli military spokesperson said the operation was conducted to allow the hospital to continue treating patients, adding that there was no obligation for anyone to evacuate.

But one man who had been sheltering in the hospital told Reuters that some people who attempted to leave on Wednesday were shot at. “This morning they said there was a safe passage, so we left, but it wasn’t safe,” he said. “They approached us with a bulldozer and a tank, they insulted us and left us for four hours under the sun.”

The U.N. Human Rights Office said the raid on Nasser Hospital appears to be “part of a pattern of attacks by Israeli forces striking essential life-saving civilian infrastructure in Gaza, especially hospitals.”