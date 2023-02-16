Why people are burning banks in Beirut

Lebanon fell into an economic crisis in 2019 that has only worsened without a functioning government. The country has been without a president since October last year and has continually failed to reach an agreement with the International Monetary Fund on a bailout program.

For more than two years, Lebanese banks capped the withdrawal of U.S. dollars and Lebanese pounds without formally imposing this into law, and since then, the Lebanese pound has lost 98% of its value.

People in need of their money have therefore resorted to drawing funds through lawsuits or by force. Last September, a woman holding a toy gun, broke into BLOM bank in Beirut where she retrieved $13,000 of her savings.

The woman livestreamed her break-in on Facebook, saying “I did not break into the bank to kill anyone or set the place on fire. I am here to get my rights.”

Last August, a man armed with a shotgun took several people hostage at a Beirut bank and threatened to set himself on fire unless he was allowed to withdraw his trapped savings to pay for his father's medical bills.