What Microsoft’s new AI demo for Minecraft means for gaming

Microsoft has shown off an internal demo that gives users the ability to control its popular Minecraft video game by telling the game what to do, instead of manually moving characters to build and dig, according to people familiar with the matter.

The demo was made possible by cutting-edge AI, though it didn’t use Prometheus, the underlying technology that powers its recently-announced Bing chat service developed with OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT. The advances could upend the more than $300 billion online gaming industry as companies compete for obsessive players willing to spend real money on virtual objects.

Applying natural language commands to Minecraft is particularly challenging because the game contains many variables and there are lots of steps required to build objects in it. For instance, there are several different ways to build a car with Minecraft components, and an AI could probably come up with methods that people have not thought of.

Then it’s a small step to take the written commands and eventually allow for voice prompts, so users could verbally explain to the AI what they want to build.

People familiar with the matter said Microsoft has no immediate plans to include the feature in the public version of Minecraft.

Last week, Microsoft unveiled its new Bing search engine, which includes an artificial intelligence chatbot capable of having conversations with people and drawing vast amounts of data to answer seemingly any question.

The company has not announced concrete plans to expand the use of the technology to other areas of its business, such as gaming and services it sells to other businesses. Microsoft declined to comment on the demo.

Other companies, such as Minecraft competitor Roblox, have in the past openly discussed using so-called “generative AI” to develop video games. Roblox executive Stefano Corazza is scheduled to give a talk on that topic at the Game Developers Conference in March.