The rich are getting poorer

Economists are hotly debating whether the world’s biggest economy is in a recession. But white-collar workers clearly are.

For the first time since 2002, the wealthiest households got poorer last year, while the poorest ones got richer, according to Federal Reserve data, which goes through the third quarter of 2022. The drumbeat of Silicon Valley layoffs won’t make a dent in the Federal Reserve’s fight to cool an economy in overdrive, but they are a harsh reckoning for the office set.

For the first time in decades, their labor — rewarded for a decade in bidding wars and escalating workplace perks — is less valuable than the hourly workers who make their companies (and lifestyles) function. And the net worth of billionaires have taken a hit as part of the market downturn.

The biggest wage gains in 2022 went to the lowest-paid employees, whose work — cleaning hotel rooms, sanitizing airplanes, manning checkout lines, caring for kids in daycare and home-bound seniors — has been in high demand as the economy emerged from its hibernation into a consumptive frenzy.

The bottom 10% of U.S. earners, who make $28,000 a year on average, saw their wages rise 10% in 2022, while the weekly pay of the top decile, whose income averages $130,000 (though that may feel like middle class to New Yorkers), has flatlined since last summer in the face of rising inflation, according to Labor Department data

AD

A tougher white-collar job market is stalling salary gains for the Allbirds’ set and also limiting the options for those looking to join their ranks. Florian Smeritschnig, a former McKinsey consultant who now advises Ivy Leaguers looking to join his former employer and its peers, said hiring is slowing and interviews are being pushed back a year.

“I have a call later today with a client who has not been able to land anywhere and is now thinking of going into real estate,” he said.