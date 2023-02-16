10 Minute Text
The CEO of Major League Pickleball on America's fastest growing sport
Brian Levine on why the sport is booming, and why professional tennis players are starting to compete.
Ben Smith said:
B: Brian — thanks for doing this. To begin with, can you send me a selfie and tell me where you are?
Brian Levine said:
Live shot! I certainly can get you a better pic on request!
Ben Smith said:
B: This is perfect for ... is it appropriate to call you the Vince McMahon of pickle ball?
Brian Levine said:
B: Well, Steve Kuhn is the founder, so not quite!
--
Senior Pro player turned interim CEO of MLP, sure!
Ben Smith said:
OK so — this is the Google trends for Pickleball over the last few years. What is driving that explosion?
Brian Levine said:
B: Pickleball ticks all the boxes our society needs - it truly brings people together. It’s a fun game, super social, can be competitive, a good workout, and a high “floor” sport, meaning people can get competent really quickly skillwise.
Brian Levine said:
B: Not many sports where you can see grandparents competing with their grandkids in a physical activity!
Ben Smith said:
B: I feel ambivalent about this!
--
I think Liz may have told your colleague that I love pickle ball, but the reality is that I’m one of those tennis players who is ... let’s say ... deeply suspicious.
--
In preparation for this interview, I asked Dall-E to make this image of satan playing pickle ball. How do you make someone like me feel less... threatened?
Ben Smith said:
Brian Levine said:
B: Ha! I dont think anyone who’s every played pickleball would say it’s a threatening sport, but I get why tennis players could sense that - many tennis players are migrating to pickle, and of course there are now battles everywhere for court space. But to be honest, I’d be pretty scared to face that Satan-looking dude on the pickleball court!
Ben Smith said:
B: Is it a goal, or a concern, that as the league grows and the prize money get more serious, that you’ll have professional tennis players competing?
Brian Levine said:
B: It’s really neither, but certainly more good than bad, because it lends credibility to the pro game. Sam Querrey (former top 10 tennis player and Wimbledon semifinalist a few years ago) is in our league, and many more are coming next season.
Brian Levine said:
B: And there’s a really awesome PickleSlam event coming down here to south Florida the first week of April....
--
McEnroe and Chang vs Agassi and Roddick - will be a blast to watch.
Ben Smith said:
B: Amazing.
--
And finally — that line flattens a bit at the top right. How do you
ensure pickleball isn’t just a fad? Any lessons from Jai Alai?
Brian Levine said:
B: 37 million players played the game in the past year - I don't think Jai Alai ever got that number (maybe 37?!?!!).....our goal is to convert those players into fans of the pro game!
Brian Levine said:
B: Addicted players like seeing the best in the world compete at their craft - golf is a great example.
Ben Smith said:
B: Golf! Don’t get me started. Thanks for doing this Brian!
Brian Levine said:
B: Oh I can get started on golf......