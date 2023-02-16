Inflation hits 99% in Argentina as the cost-of-living crisis persists in emerging markets

Argentina’s consumer price index jumped by 6% in January, exceeding analysts’s expectations and reaching its highest level since hyperinflation in the early 90s.

In a bid to stave off a financial crisis, Argentina’s president Alberto Fernandez created a “super-ministry” last year which merged the three economic ministries into one, giving it complete command of the country’s finances.

However, inflation has only soared since then and is expected to close out the year at 98%, Bloomberg reported.

The government’s unconventional methods to contain inflation — price freezes and a bout of money-printing among them — have only contributed to the cost-of-living crisis.

AD

Experts also point to soaring budget deficits, public hesitancy to save in pesos rather than dollars, and years of inflationary inertia as reasons driving price growth.

“We’re full of failures,” Miguel Kiguel, an economic historian and former finance minister, told El País.