Drake and 21 Savage settle Condé Nast lawsuit over fake Vogue cover

Drake and 21 Savage have agreed to pay magazine publisher Condé Nast over a fake edition of Vogue the duo created and publicized last year.

In November, Vogue’s parent company filed a trademark infringement lawsuit seeking $4 million after the two rappers created a fake edition and cover of Vogue as part of the promotion for the duo's collaborative album Her Loss.

In an internal memo first obtained by Semafor, Condé Nast general counsel Will Bowes told staff that the company this week had received a permanent injunction barring further commercial uses of Vogue trademarks. Thursday’s memo did not disclose the settlement amount, but said that the company was granted a monetary settlement that will “bolster our ongoing creative output, including Vogue editorial.”

“As a creative company, we of course understand our brands may from time to time be referenced in other creative works,” Bowes said. “In this instance, however, it was clear to us that Drake and 21 Savage leveraged Vogue’s reputation for their own commercial purposes and, in the process, confused audiences who trust Vogue as the authoritative voice on fashion and culture.”