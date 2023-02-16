"I will take it down" Biden says about flying objects in US skies

Biden said that the three aerial objects that were taken down by the U.S. last week were likely connected to private companies or research institutions conducting scientific research.

There was no evidence of a "sudden increase in objects in the sky," Biden said, adding that capabilities to detect such objects have sharpened over time.

Biden said he expects to talk to President Xi Jinping about China's surveillance balloon that the U.S. shot down earlier this month, but did not specify when.

"We are not looking for a cold war," he said. "But we will compete."