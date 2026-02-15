Events Email Briefings
Rubio strikes polite tone in Munich, but Europe likely not convinced

Feb 15, 2026, 5:19pm EST
Marco Rubio
Liesa Johannssen/Reuters

Washington’s top diplomat on Saturday emphasized that the US is not looking to abandon the transatlantic alliance — so long as Europe shifts closer to the American worldview.

Speaking at the Munich Security Conference, Secretary of State Marco Rubio stressed the deep historical ties between the US and Europe.

One year after Vice President JD Vance excoriated European leaders and accused them of sidelining far-right parties, Rubio’s politer tone came as a relief to many in the audience.

But analysts say Rubio’s remarks, which still contained many of Vance’s talking points, won’t be enough to stop the EU from “de-risking” from US volatility.

“Much of it was old wine in a new bottle, slightly more chilled,” Foreign Policy wrote.

J.D. Capelouto
