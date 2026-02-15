Rubio strikes polite tone in Munich, but Europe likely not convinced

Washington’s top diplomat on Saturday emphasized that the US is not looking to abandon the transatlantic alliance — so long as Europe shifts closer to the American worldview.

Speaking at the Munich Security Conference, Secretary of State Marco Rubio stressed the deep historical ties between the US and Europe.

One year after Vice President JD Vance excoriated European leaders and accused them of sidelining far-right parties, Rubio’s politer tone came as a relief to many in the audience.

But analysts say Rubio’s remarks, which still contained many of Vance’s talking points, won’t be enough to stop the EU from “de-risking” from US volatility.

“Much of it was old wine in a new bottle, slightly more chilled,” Foreign Policy wrote.