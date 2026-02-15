European nations say Navalny was poisoned by frog toxin

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny died in prison after being poisoned by a frog toxin, five European countries said Saturday.

Their finding, based on samples from Navalny’s body, marked the “most concrete Western accusation yet” that Russian authorities killed him in 2024, The New York Times wrote; Moscow said he died of natural causes.

The UK is mulling fresh sanctions on Russia, as European leaders more urgently stress the threat posed by Moscow ahead of the Ukraine war’s four-year anniversary.

The US, meanwhile, has grown less antagonistic toward Russia.

Washington didn’t join the Europeans’ report on Navalny’s death, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio scarcely mentioned Russia at the Munich Security Conference.