Bangladesh election could lead to a reset in India ties, analysts say

Updated Feb 15, 2026, 5:34pm EST
Tarique Rahman
Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters

A center-right party coasted to a landslide win in Bangladesh’s first election since a Gen Z-led uprising ousted the country’s former leader in 2024.

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party had languished in the opposition for much of the last decade; its leader, Tarique Rahman, went into exile in 2008 following corruption allegations.

His return marks a turning point in Dhaka, with analysts saying that Rahman has a mandate to restore political and economic stability.

The BNP’s new foreign policy approach could also lead to a reset of ties between Bangladesh and India; the fall of the prior pro-Indian government in Dhaka had strained relations.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was reportedly invited to Rahman’s swearing-in ceremony.

J.D. Capelouto
