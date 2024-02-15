Ukraine may be losing the ruined frontline town of Avdiivka

Russia may be on the brink of capturing the ruined frontline town of Avdiivka in eastern Ukraine after its soldiers breached a key supply line, forcing Ukrainian troops to retreat, Ukrainian military officials said on Thursday.

Amid heavy fighting, Ukraine has doubled down on protecting the city, deploying an elite brigade, more equipment and establishing a backup supply route in an attempt to hold the town, where officials described the situation as “precarious and unstable.”

Military analysts say Russia looks increasingly likely to capture Avdiivka in what would be Moscow’s most significant victory in the war since claiming Bakhmut last May.

More than 5,000 Russian soldiers have been killed or injured around Avdiivka in the past two weeks as Russia has ramped up its attacks on the town, which have been ongoing since October, according to Ukraine’s military.

The town, which is less than 10 miles from the Russian-occupied city of Donetsk has been a key outpost for Ukraine’s efforts to hit Russian supply lines, the Financial Times reported.