Did Putin just endorse Joe Biden?

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday appeared to signal that he would prefer a Biden presidency over a Trump one.

When asked in an interview with Russian state television who would be the better choice for Russia, Putin said that President Joe Biden is “more experienced, he’s predictable, he’s an old-style politician,” in video footage released by the Kremlin. However, he added that Russia would work with any president Americans elect this fall.

While many are shocked at Putin’s apparent reversal — after he backed former President Donald Trump in the 2016 election — his comments may be a political ploy intended to help Trump.