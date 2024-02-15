Is Russia trying to fire nuclear weapons from space?

The White House and top lawmakers sought to assuage panic Wednesday after the House Intelligence Committee chairman posted a cryptic statement on X, warning of a “national security threat” against the United States concerning a “destabilizing foreign military capability.”

That threat, it turns out, is related to Russia’s efforts to develop some kind of space-based nuclear capability, potentially to use against satellites. It’s unclear whether the device in question is nuclear-powered or a nuclear weapon, a significant distinction.

Several lawmakers who saw related intelligence characterized the threat as concerning but not a cause for panic. On Thursday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said “this is not an active capability but it is a potential one that we’re taking very very seriously.”

A fellow Republican asked Speaker Mike Johnson to open an inquiry into intelligence chair Rep. Mike Turner on Thursday, saying his decision to reveal the information to the public was done with “reckless disregard of the implications and consequences said information would have on geopolitics, domestic and foreign markets, or the well-being and psyche of the American people.” Nuclear and space weaponry experts are weighing in on what they make of this mystery weapon.