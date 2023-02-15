Sperm and egg donors in the UK won't be anonymous starting this year

Thanks to a legal change in the United Kingdom, sperm and egg donors could have their identities revealed to their biological children starting this year.

Adults who were conceived by donors after April 1, 2005, will be allowed to learn about their biological parents. Though this law technically went into effect in 2005, the first round of children born after that change will turn 18 this year.

They can request the donor's name, last known address, their year and country of birth, and medical history. They can also look up any known step-siblings they may have.