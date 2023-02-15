Thai soccer team captain rescued from flooded cave dies in the UK at 17

The teenager, also known as “Dom”, was found unconscious in his dorm in Leicestershire on Sunday, the BBC reported. He was taken to the hospital and died on Tuesday.

While Thai news reports say that he sustained a head injury, Duangpetch's cause of his death was not immediately clear. Leicestershire police are not treating the teenager's death as suspicious.

“Duangpetch Promthep has now gone to another world,” Supatpong Methigo, Dom's teacher, posted on Facebook Wednesday. “I hope he will be reborn and become my student again in the next life.”

In August last year, Dom was awarded a scholarship to attend the Brooke House College Football Academy, a school that trains talented young football players for professional careers in the sport.

AD

On Instagram, he had expressed gratitude to the Zico Foundation, an organization that provides opportunities for young people in Thailand to develop their football skills.

"Today, my dream came true," he wrote, in a post announcing his scholarship in August 2022.