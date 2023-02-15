Nicola Sturgeon resigns as Scotland's first minister

Sturgeon, 52, told reporters she had been "wrestling" with the decision for some weeks. "My decision comes from a place of duty and love," she said.

Politico reported that Sturgeon's shock resignation surprised even members of her own Scottish National Party. Speaking confidentially, a party member told the outlet that "literally nobody at HQ" was told about her coming announcement.

Over the course of her resignation speech, Sturgeon said her decision was based on the personal pressures that came with the role. "Giving absolutely everything of yourself to this job is the only way to do it," she said, and that it was important to know "almost instinctively when the time is right to make way for someone else."

Sturgeon denied that current issues facing her party, including the recent debate about transgender prisoners, were the cause of her resignation.