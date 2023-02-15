Americans’ trust in news media hits record low, Gallup survey finds

Americans don’t care how transparent or even accurate news organizations are in their reporting — widespread doubt about the intentions of news organizations is inhibiting most of the country from placing trust in the media.

A new Gallup and Knight Foundation survey of 5,600 Americans released on Wednesday found that they increasingly feel that media organizations are reporting inaccurate information, despite efforts in recent years by mainstream publications to increase transparency and accountability in reporting through more on the record sourcing and explanation of reporting techniques.

Wednesday’s study focused specifically on the collapse of “emotional trust” with the national media among Americans. Fifty percent of survey respondents said, for example, they believed that national media intentionally intended to mislead Americans, a disturbing finding to the survey conductors.

“Many Americans are not solely skeptical of news today — they feel distrust on an emotional level, believing news organizations intend to mislead them and are indifferent to the social and political impact of their reporting,” the survey said. “Our analysis demonstrates that these indicators of emotional trust in news are, in fact, distinct from the opinion that news organizations are capable of delivering accurate and fair reporting.”