AI and the military: The Ukraine war is changing how countries think about tech

The head of a U.S. software company said Ukraine's use of its artificial intelligence technology has forced countries around the world to view the advancements — and their impact on the battlefield — with more urgency.

Speaking at the first international summit on the use of AI by the military, Palantir Technologies co-founder and CEO Alex Karp said the discussion around AI in warfare is no longer just a scholarly ethical debate.

"This has now shifted to: your ability to identify the right technology and implement it will determine what happens on the battlefield," he said at the REAIM summit in The Hague, organized by the Dutch government and and co-hosted by South Korea.

"One of the major things we need to do in the West is realize this lesson is completely understood by China and Russia," Karp said.