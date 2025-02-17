Uncommon bonds: The PRO Act

The PRO Act — which would strengthen workers’ rights to join unions, allow unions to encourage workers to take part in “secondary strikes,” and weaken state right-to-work laws — attracted only a few Republican cosponsors in the past, and there’s at least some evidence that the support may shrink further in the GOP despite Chavez-DeRemer’s elevation by Trump.

Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J., who backed an earlier version of the bill, now says it’s a “step too far” and predicted there would be little appetite for it again.

“We can’t force down all of the trade and labor policies, particularly labor policies, on Alabama and the state of New York at the same time,” Van Drew told Semafor. “They have different viewpoints, they have different goals, and I think it was, again, too much for a nationwide effort.”

Still, he said Chavez-DeRemer would be a voice for unions within the Trump administration. She will appear before the Senate labor committee for her confirmation hearing on Wednesday, after it was delayed due to a local snowstorm, and her pro-union stance promises to be at the center of members’ questioning.

“President Trump is not anti-union,” Van Drew said. “He’s worked with unions his whole life.”