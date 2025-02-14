New State Dept. gender policy leaves transgender Americans in legal limbo

US President Donald Trump’s executive order declaring the government will only recognize two sexes, “male and female,” is leaving transgender Americans in legal limbo, with many reporting that they aren’t able to update their passports and other official identification, and in some cases have had their documents withheld.

The US State Department, responsible for issuing passports, quickly suspended all pending applications that involved gender marker changes following Trump’s order, which defined gender as determined “at conception” — a designation widely criticized by medical experts.

Passport agents, working without a clear mandate, scrambled to implement the broad order that Trump signed on his first day in office. “I’m hearing from a lot of people that [the initial directive] was done in a very facetious fashion, and will enfranchise a lot of State Department agents to act in kind,” Michael Wildes, an immigration attorney who helped secure US citizenship for first lady Melania Trump, told Semafor. Its abruptness “may embolden adjudicators to act erratically rather than sensitively,” he added.

Semafor spoke to eight Americans who experienced delays, denials, or had their documents held without explanation after submitting applications. In some cases, people appealed to their local representatives to intervene. Others said they had decided against submitting applications for fear of losing their documents.

More explicit State Department guidance released in February directs passport officers to carefully evaluate conflicting information, including issuance dates of records and any amendments to them. “The State Department has been tasked with an impossible task, and there is no clean or clear way to go about what they are trying to do for a variety of reasons,” said Arli Christian, a senior policy counsel at the American Civil Liberties Union. That confusion will cause delays in some, if not many, cases, Christian added — leaving people without passports or other identifying documents.

The ACLU has filed a federal lawsuit on behalf of seven plaintiffs, arguing the policy violates their constitutional rights.

The State Department did not respond to requests for comment.