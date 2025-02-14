Mixed Signals: How Fox is embracing the creator economy, with Red Seat’s Chris Balfe

Listen to the latest episode of Mixed Signals here.

This week, a big story of media consolidation – and one that devoted Mixed Signals listeners would have seen coming: Fox announced that it has acquired Red Seat Ventures, the digital media company that produces and markets the podcasts of several big names in conservative media, including Megyn Kelly, Tucker Carlson, and Bill O’Reilly. Ben and Max bring on Red Seat’s co-founder, Chris Balfe, to talk about the acquisition, how Piers Morgan brokered the deal, how Fox Corp. will deal with empowered creators, and what it all means for the future of media.

