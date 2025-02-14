JD Vance uses Munich security speech to attack Europe on immigration, free speech

US Vice President JD Vance stunned members of the audience in a speech at the Munich Security Conference Friday, by attacking Europe on its approach to immigration and free speech, and claiming that democracy on the continent is “backsliding.”

Conference attendees expected Vance to address US President Donald Trump’s approach to ending the Ukraine war and NATO defense spending; Vance, however, did not mention Ukraine in his first major international speech, instead focusing on culture war issues, including criticizing European leaders for suppressing free speech.

He said the larger threat was not from Russia, but from within Europe: “The threat I worry most about… is the retreat of Europe from some of its most fundamental values, values it shares with the United States of America.”

Vance also urged Germany’s mainstream political parties to work with the far-right Alternative for Germany party to curb migration ahead of the country’s national elections on Feb. 23. Before his speech, the vice president told The Wall Street Journal: “It’s really about censorship and about migration, about this fear that President Trump and I have, that European leaders are kind of terrified of their own people.”

German leaders pushed back against his remarks Friday with the country’s defense minister bristling at Vance’s suggestion that Europe was similar to an authoritarian regime, saying: “This is not acceptable. This is not the Europe, not the democracy, where I live.”

A German government spokesperson said Vance should not interfere in the country’s elections: “I don’t think it is right for foreigners, including those from friendly foreign countries, to interfere so intensively in an election campaign in the middle of an election period.”

Some political observers echoed German leaders’ responses. Carl Bildt of the European Council on Foreign Relations said Vance’s speech was “significantly worse than expected,” calling it “irrelevant to European or global security concerns” and accusing him of “blatant interference” in Germany’s election.

The Munich Security Council’s annual poll found that Germans showed a significantly increased concern about the US as a perceived threat compared to last year’s poll, placing it on the same threat level as North Korea.