Venezuela is violating international law over Essequibo, Guyana says

Venezuela’s troop buildup along its border with Guyana is a breach of international law, Guyana’s Foreign Minister Hugh Todd told the Financial Times Tuesday.

“We are following the rule of international law, Venezuela is violating it,” Todd said.

His comments came after satellite images showed that Venezuela was bolstering its military presence near the Essequibo region — an oil-rich part of Guyana that Venezuela has historically claimed as its own. A referendum in Venezuela last year overwhelmingly voted in favor of annexing Essequibo, but only a fraction of the population actually voted.

While the buildup signals a significant military escalation since the annexation vote, analysts are unconvinced that Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro actually plans to invade Guyana.