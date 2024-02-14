Ten times more Chinese migrants entered the U.S. through Mexico last year

More than 37,000 Chinese migrants were detained after crossing the U.S. border through Mexico last year, around 50 times more than in 2021 and a tenfold increase on 2022.

The number of Chinese migrants choosing to risk the long and difficult journey to the United States made them the fastest-growing group fueling the unprecedented migrant surge at the southern border in 2023.

However, Chinese nationals still made up only 1.5% of 2.5 million migrants encountered by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection in 2023, with the overwhelming majority originating from Mexico and Central America.