Gaza truce talks hit impasse as Israel prepares Rafah ground assault

Truce negotiations in the Israel-Hamas war appear to have stalled again, as Israeli officials returned from Egypt with no progress on a deal that would pause hostilities and free the remaining hostages held by the militant group.

Delegates met in Cairo, where truce negotiations were moderated by U.S. Central Intelligence Agency director William Burns, Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, and several Egyptian officials. . Hamas representatives were not part of the talks, and Israeli officials returned Tuesday without presenting a new offer, The Times of Israel reported. Negotiations are set to continue for three more days.

The breakdown in talks comes as Israel announced a series of strikes on Lebanon, with which it has exchanged fire since Hamas’ attack on Oct. 7, and as the Israeli military prepares for a ground offensive in the tightly-packed city of Rafah filled with more than a million Palestinians.