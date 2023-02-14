Europe is running out of ammo for Ukraine's war. What now?

Historic Optimism

Perhaps the biggest reason for depleting stockpiles — particularly in Europe — is that manufacturers switched their production priorities after the Cold War as the threat of an attack from the Soviet Union and its allies evaporated.

Europe no longer anticipated a major land war, which resulted in decades of budget cuts and weapons stockpiles that were deliberately kept low. With a sudden increase in demand from Ukraine, those depleted levels are being drained.

AD

COVID Bottlenecks

Despite risks from COVID-19 having receded, supply chain issues induced by the pandemic still linger, including for the defense sector.

Industries worldwide are still working to replace staff who left during the pandemic. In defense, shortages can be seen in skilled workers needed to operate the machinery or software required to put together ammunition, as well as among the truck drivers tasked with shipping components from one factory to another.

There is also a shortage of critical raw materials, the prices for which have skyrocketed, making it more difficult for contractors to source.

Bureaucratic Hurdles

AD

Complicated contracts for defense production mean manufacturers experience delays navigating legal requirements.

In the U.S., for example, there are five plants largely responsible for bulk production of ammunition. They are all owned by the federal government but operated by separate private contractors, which has caused confusion on how the costs are divided when it comes to plant modernization and facility maintenance.

Red tape also has spurred confusion on the legal parameters for sending weaponry to Ukraine, notably in Europe, where paperwork has presented headache for countries seeking to deliver tanks to Ukraine.