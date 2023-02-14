Where Valentine's Day isn't celebrated

Feb. 14 in both Estonia and Finland looks very similar to what many in the West are familiar with, and red and pink heart decorations are also abundant in the weeks leading up to the holiday.

But celebrations of romantic love do not take center stage, rather, the two countries have opted to call the holiday "Friend's Day." You'll still find couples celebrating relationships, but the emphasis is on people gifting close friends cards and flowers to show appreciation for one another.

As one Finnish person told TIME magazine: “There are no other holidays that recognize that your friends are as important as your family or romantic relationships. Christmas and other holidays are spent with family, friends are as important as everyone else in your life."