These megacities are most at risk from rising sea levels, according to the UN secretary-general

Guterres said rising sea levels are already leading to instability and conflict, and could further exacerbate global security. Shrinking landmasses could provoke "possible disputes related to territorial integrity and maritime spaces," he added.

He added the danger is "especially acute" for nearly 900 million people, one-tenth of the earth's population who live in coastal zones at low elevation, considering some coastlines had already seen "tripe the average rate of sea level rise."

Rising sea levels would lead to an increase in climate refugees, as people are forced to move away from coasts.