Paraguay president visits Taiwan as Taipei seeks to strengthen ties

Paraguay's relationship with Taiwan has featured prominently on campaign trails in the run-up to the former country's presidential election in April.

Efraín Alegre, the opposition candidate, has threatened to cut Paraguay’s diplomatic relations with the self-ruling island, claimed by Beijing, were he to win. “Paraguay must have relations with China,” Alegre said, “our interests in livestock and grain sectors are currently suffering a major loss.”

Soybean and soybean products make up more than 30% of Paraguay’s exports, according to the Observatory of Economic Complexity. And China is the country's biggest soybean client, importing nearly seven times more than the European Union, the second largest.

The candidate for the ruling party, Santiago Peña — who holds a 20% lead in the polls according to Ati Snead, a Paraguayan pollster — has said Paraguay would maintain diplomatic relations with Taiwan were he to win.

"I do not see any change in that sense," Peña told Reuters. "I will defend the historical relationship with Taiwan."

In an interview with the Financial Times last year, Abdo called on Taiwan to invest $1 billion in Paraguay for the countries to remain allies. This would help Paraguay resist the “enormous” pressure to switch diplomatic allegiances to China, he said.