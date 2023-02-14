US egg prices are still up — here's why relief is on the horizon

The overall Consumer Price Index for eggs increased 70% from January 2022 to January 2023. Prices jumped 8.5% in the last month alone.

Costs have been on the rise for the last year, spiking at the end of 2022, after an avian flu outbreak wiped out millions of birds and reduced egg supply.

But Robert Frick, corporate economist at Navy Federal Credit Union, tweeted Tuesday that egg prices are no longer an "eggsistential" threat.

That's because the price of wholesale eggs — which retailers purchase in bulk before they are sold to customers — have begun to drop, according to recent data.

CNBC reported that wholesale egg prices were down about 50% in February after peaking in December 2022, meaning relief could soon hit customers.

"The reason for that isn't that they solved the avian flu crisis yet. It’s because people have backed off buying eggs because they're so expensive," Frick told Semafor. "The demand is down and that has cut prices."

He predicted customers will start seeing prices drop over the next few months.