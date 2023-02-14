BBC offices in India raided by tax authorities after critical Modi documentary

Last month the BBC released a two-part documentary series in the U.K. called India: The Modi Question, exploring the premier's role in the anti-Muslim riots that took place in Gujarat in 2002, when he was the state's chief minister. The violence left more than 1,000 people dead, mostly Muslims.

The documentary prompted widespread rebuke from the country's Hindu nationalist government. Kanchan Gupta, senior adviser to the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, called it “hostile propaganda and anti-India garbage.”

The documentary was not released in India but the government attempted to block people from sharing it online. Gupta ordered its takedown from social media sites including YouTube and Twitter. Both sites complied with the request.