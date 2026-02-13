Waymo foreshadows future jobs by paying delivery drivers to close car doors

The absurd story that Waymo is paying DoorDashers to close its car doors that riders leave ajar (which prevents the car from leaving for its next trip) provides a crystal ball into what happens when AI collides with real life. Concerns that technology will replace white-collar workers are bolstering the case for trades and manual labor, which are less exposed to automation (at least until the robots take over). Some tech leaders paint it bleak — we can’t all be electricians. The big question is what new jobs will be created out of this era.

The Waymo example shows job creation in the places where technology has cracks. Waymo may be able to master the incredibly complex act of self-driving, but it still can’t automate door closures. It’s a reminder that progress is never complete, and that humans can find incredibly creative solutions to fill the gaps.