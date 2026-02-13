Venezuelans optimistic about future, poll shows

Optimism is surging in Venezuela a month after Washington captured the country’s leader and liberalized key economic sectors.

Nearly 75% of Venezuelans surveyed said the Latin American nation is moving in the right direction, and even supporters of former President Nicolás Maduro overwhelmingly approved of recent changes.

Washington’s intervention has led to a surge in crude production — which last year accounted for almost all of Venezuela’s exports — despite oil majors saying greater economic reforms were needed.

Caracas’ tight grip on civil society has eased somewhat too, notably with the release of some political prisoners, which would have been “unthinkable” before the US ousted Maduro, The Wall Street Journal reported.