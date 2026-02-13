US senator says Ugandan army chief’s tweets ‘crossed a red line’

Tensions between Washington and Kampala spiked after a series of inflammatory posts by Uganda’s army chief targeting the US embassy.

Jim Risch, the Republican chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, warned that Muhoozi Kainerugaba, who is also the Ugandan president’s son, “crossed a red line” with the posts and called for the US to reevaluate military ties with and sanctions against Uganda. A committee spokesperson told Semafor the posts went “beyond [Muhoozi’s] usual rhetoric” and noted committee staff privately warned Ugandan officials against threats to US personnel in 2024, after Muhoozi threatened to expel the American ambassador.

Uganda appears to be trying to lower the temperature: Its Washington lobbyist told Semafor that Kampala “values its longstanding strategic partnership” with the US and remains committed to “open and constructive dialogue.” Muhoozi — known as the “tweeting general” for prior posts threatening journalists, opposition figures, and neighboring nations — initially accused the US of helping opposition leader Bobi Wine evade arrest and said he would suspend cooperation with the US embassy. He has since apologized.