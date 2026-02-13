Top Goldman Sachs lawyer resigns over Epstein links

Goldman Sachs’ top lawyer resigned over her links to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Newly released files showed Kathryn Ruemmler, an Obama-era White House counsel, had an extensive relationship with the convicted sex offender, calling him “Uncle Jeffrey” and requesting gifts.

The fallout from the files’ publication last month has been widespread across the worlds of business and politics.

Pressure on British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is growing, after another key aide resigned over revelations about Epstein’s contact with a senior politician. In Norway, a former prime minister was charged with corruption linked to Epstein, while a princess is also named in the files, shattering Norway’s self-image as egalitarian, high-trust, and low corruption, a Norwegian academic wrote in The Guardian.