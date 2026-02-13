Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, Every Weekday
Sign up

Renewables soar globally despite US climate pullback

Feb 13, 2026, 7:40am EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
A solar PV park in South Sudan.
Thomas Mukoya/Reuters

Renewables are being deployed aggressively across much of the world even as the US, historically the world’s biggest emitter, overturned a landmark domestic climate ruling.

The Trump administration’s reversal of the “endangerment finding” was met with dismay by some experts; the White House argues the policy unnecessarily raised energy costs for consumers. Elsewhere in the world, however, green technology is being implemented at pace: Africa’s solar capacity expanded 17% last year, with 20 of the continent’s nations setting import records, and data this week showed that China’s emissions may already be falling thanks in large part to its huge outlay on clean power.

Meanwhile, the International Energy Agency said renewables and nuclear will account by half of global power supply by 2030.

A chart showing electricity generation from renewables for China, the US and the world.
Tom Chivers
AD