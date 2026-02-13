Renewables soar globally despite US climate pullback

Renewables are being deployed aggressively across much of the world even as the US, historically the world’s biggest emitter, overturned a landmark domestic climate ruling.

The Trump administration’s reversal of the “endangerment finding” was met with dismay by some experts; the White House argues the policy unnecessarily raised energy costs for consumers. Elsewhere in the world, however, green technology is being implemented at pace: Africa’s solar capacity expanded 17% last year, with 20 of the continent’s nations setting import records, and data this week showed that China’s emissions may already be falling thanks in large part to its huge outlay on clean power.

Meanwhile, the International Energy Agency said renewables and nuclear will account by half of global power supply by 2030.