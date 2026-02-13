Gulf expands data connectivity with new subsea cable system

The world’s largest subsea cable system has come ashore in the UAE. The 45,000-kilometer 2Africa cable, which links 33 countries across Africa, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East, has been connected to UAE telecom giant e&’s SmartHub data center. Its rival in the UAE, Du, is also working on landing the Singapore-India-Gulf submarine cable in the country. The moves reinforce the Gulf’s role as a central node in global data networks, not just a transit route. The region’s advantage lies in its dense connectivity as cloud and AI demand grows, Enterprise News reported.

More regional links are underway. The 1,400-km Al Khaleej subsea cable, a branch of a system connecting Southeast Asia to Europe, will link the UAE with Bahrain, Oman, and Qatar to strengthen regional capacity.