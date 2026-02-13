Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, Every Weekday
Sign up

Anthropic raises $30B at a $380B valuation amid bubble fears

Feb 13, 2026, 7:15am EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
Anthropic executives.
Anthropic executives. Julie Jammot/AFP via Getty

Anthropic raised $30 billion at a $380 billion valuation, as fears of a bubble grew.

The funding round comes ahead of an expected IPO, perhaps this year. The company’s new coding tools have changed how software developers work — Spotify said its top programmers haven’t written any code themselves since December. But the market is skittish. Investors have jumped on tech firms’ bond sales, but others warned of “bubble-like behavior,” the Financial Times reported.

Tech stocks fell sharply Thursday, with fears both that AI is overhyped and that it isn’t: If it is, AI firms are overvalued; if it isn’t, software companies could be disrupted. “Right now, [investors are] focusing on the disruptive aspects,” one analyst told The Wall Street Journal.

Tom Chivers
AD