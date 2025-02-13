Steve Witkoff takes center stage in Ukraine talks

US President Donald Trump is putting real estate developer and special envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff at the center of talks with Russia over the war in Ukraine.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said he has appointed Witkoff, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and National Security Adviser Mike Waltz to lead negotiations.

Trump’s Russian and Ukraine envoy, Keith Kellogg, was conspicuously absent from the list, although the State Department announced shortly after Trump’s statement that Kellogg is headed to Munich, Brussels, and Kyiv for talks with key US allies.

Kellogg’s proposal to end the war while arming Ukraine has drawn skepticism from the incoming Pentagon team, while Witkoff — who worked on the Gaza ceasefire — is considered the dealmaking hot hand (the White House insists Kellogg remains involved).

Witkoff was central to negotiations with the Kremlin to bring back Marc Fogel, an American jailed in Russia since 2021, in exchange for Russian cybercriminal Alexander Vinnik. Witkoff’s flight to secure Fogel’s release was the first known trip to Moscow by a senior US official since then-CIA director Bill Burns travelled to the Russian capital in November 2021.