Trump announces plan for ‘fair and reciprocal’ tariffs on all US trading partners

US President Donald Trump ordered his administration to assess all US global trading partners and plan for “fair and reciprocal” tariffs that take into account whether countries charge the US import duties.

Speaking in the Oval Office Thursday, Trump called US allies often “worse than our enemies” on trade, stressing that, “if you build your product in the United States, there are no tariffs.”

The president stopped short of ordering immediate tariffs on world countries. Instead, his proposal signals a more “ambitious task that will shatter the rules of the global trading system,” The New York Times wrote.

Analysts predict that such reciprocal tariffs would hit developing countries hardest, including India, Brazil, and Vietnam. In 2022, the average US tariff on imports from India was 3%, while India’s weighted average rate on US goods was 9.5%, CNN reported.

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is set to meet Trump in DC on Thursday, is expected to offer the president concessions to avert any duty hikes, including tariff cuts in at least a dozen sectors, Reuters reported.