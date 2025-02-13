Russia outspends Europe on defense as bloc looks to boost security

Russia’s war in Ukraine means it now spends more on defense than the rest of Europe combined, research suggests.

Moscow’s total military spending rose 42% in 2024 to 13.1 trillion rubles ($144.4bn), outstripping the UK and all European Union member states when currencies are adjusted for purchasing power. Russia’s GDP is tiny compared to the EU’s, comparable to Spain’s, so its outlay is roughly 40% of the federal budget.

The new study’s authors said that although the spending was taking a toll on Russia’s economy, Moscow “can still bear the costs of war.” Europe is under pressure to boost defense spending, which averages just 1.7% of GDP despite recent increases. US President Donald Trump wants that to be 5%, which would be equivalent to almost double Russia’s outlay.