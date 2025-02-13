Eyeing a trade deal, Modi meets with Trump and Musk in Washington

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets with US President Donald Trump in Washington Thursday, as New Delhi eyes a trade deal to avoid punishing tariffs.

Trump has criticized India’s tariffs on US goods, and his threats of higher duties would hit the country especially hard — but Modi is prepared to offer concessions including tariff cuts and deals on energy, military equipment, and agriculture as a “gift” to Trump, one Indian official told Reuters.

As the president upends relations with foes and allies alike, India so far has ensured “the vibes are good” with the White House, one expert said.

The two leaders share similar worldviews and have built a good personal rapport.

But Trump’s immigration crackdown leaves India vulnerable as the largest source of undocumented migrants to the US outside of Latin America.

Modi also met with tech billionaire and Trump advisor Elon Musk, whose Starlink satellite internet business is looking to expand in India.