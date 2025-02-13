EU leaders demand Trump include them in Ukraine peace talks

European countries released a joint statement Wednesday insisting that they must be part of any peace talks to end Russia’s war in Ukraine, hours after US President Donald Trump announced that he would begin negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Trump’s announcement underscored bloc officials’ fears that the US has “essentially called time” on support for Kyiv, Politico wrote.

AD

Ahead of a NATO meeting Wednesday in Brussels, US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Ukraine will likely have to cede some territory to Russia and give up on its ambition to join NATO. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had made both stipulations central to any peace deal, although he has since floated giving up some territory.

Zelenskyy also spoke to Trump Wednesday, and is set to meet with US Vice President JD Vance at the Munich Security Conference Friday.