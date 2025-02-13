Democrats want a more moderate party, new Gallup survey finds

Democrats increasingly want their party to move toward the center.

A plurality of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents — 45% — said they want their party to become more moderate, according to Gallup polling conducted following Trump’s inauguration. That’s an 11-point increase since 2021, the year that Joe Biden entered the White House. During the same period, the share of Democrats seeking a more liberal party declined by five points, to 29%, while the share hoping the party won’t shift ideologically went down by nine points, to 22%.

The data points to growing dissatisfaction among Democrats about the trajectory of their party, particularly in the wake of the GOP takeover in Washington. Republicans appear satisfied, though: Forty-three percent said they want the GOP to maintain the status quo, an increase of nine points since 2021.