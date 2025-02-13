Events Newsletters
Democrats want a more moderate party, new Gallup survey finds

Morgan Chalfant
Morgan Chalfant
Feb 13, 2025, 6:25am EST
politicsNorth America
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) in January 2025.
Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters
Title icon

The News

Democrats increasingly want their party to move toward the center.

A plurality of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents — 45% — said they want their party to become more moderate, according to Gallup polling conducted following Trump’s inauguration. That’s an 11-point increase since 2021, the year that Joe Biden entered the White House. During the same period, the share of Democrats seeking a more liberal party declined by five points, to 29%, while the share hoping the party won’t shift ideologically went down by nine points, to 22%.

A chart showing a survey of Democrats asking whether they want to see their party become more liberal, stay the same or become more moderate.

The data points to growing dissatisfaction among Democrats about the trajectory of their party, particularly in the wake of the GOP takeover in Washington. Republicans appear satisfied, though: Forty-three percent said they want the GOP to maintain the status quo, an increase of nine points since 2021.

